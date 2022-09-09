IOC Approves New Boxing Qualification System for 2024 Paris Olympics

"Designed by the IOC in close collaboration with boxing experts, the new qualification system is based on direct qualification through selected competitions, including the use of National Olympic Committee (NOC) regional multisport events as Olympic boxing qualification tournaments," the ICO said in an online press conference after the EB meeting on Thursday.

As the qualification events will be part of the multi-sport event, "the responsibility for the boxing competitions in the events will therefore not lie with the IBA, and alternative arrangements will be put in place with the respective event organisers", the IOC said.

For the respective regions, the IOC has decided that the Pan Pan-American Games to be held in Santiago in 2023, the European Games at Krakow, Poland in 2023, the Pacific Games at Honiara (2023), the Asian Games at Hangzhou, China in 2023 will be qualifying events for Paris 2024 boxing competitions.