No Off Days for Ajinkya Rahane, Posts Workout Session Video

The Indian cricket team under Virat Kohli is always looking to get fitter with no off days being a common goal as far as working out in the gym is concerned.

On Sunday, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane posted a video of him working out with a hashtag "NoOffDays”, which is often used by Kohli in posts of his gym sessions.

"If you are determined enough, weekdays or weekends are just days in the calendar," Rahane said in the post on his Twitter handle.