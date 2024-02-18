Netizens Applaud Indian Women as They Claim Maiden Badminton Asia C’Ships Gold

Indian women's team created history on Saturday by clinching their maiden Badminton Asia Championships title. The women's squad defeated Thailand by 3-2 in the final being held at Shah Alam, Malaysia to emerge as the champions of the 2024 season.

The game started with two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu taking on Thailand's Supanida Katethong and beating her in straight games in the women's singles clash. The doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand then went on to record a win against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Pra Jongjai by 21-16, 18-21, 12-16 to extend India's lead to 2-0.