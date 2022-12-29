MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Receives Signed Jersey From WC Winner Lionel Messi

It has been just over ten days since Argentina conquered the world in Qatar, edging out France on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. Millions of fans in India celebrated this victory, and Argentine skipper, Lionel Messi made the win extra special for one particular young fan - Ziva Dhoni.

The daughter of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ziva appears to take after her father as the former is known to be an ardent football fan.