MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Receives Signed Jersey From WC Winner Lionel Messi
MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva was seen wearing the prized possession on her Instagram pictures/
It has been just over ten days since Argentina conquered the world in Qatar, edging out France on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. Millions of fans in India celebrated this victory, and Argentine skipper, Lionel Messi made the win extra special for one particular young fan - Ziva Dhoni.
The daughter of ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ziva appears to take after her father as the former is known to be an ardent football fan.
In a post shared on Ziva’s Instagram account, the young Lionel Messi fan is seen flaunting her prized possession. The caption of the post read “Like father, like daughter! #commonlove #merrychristmas"
Messi signed the jersey with the phrase “Para Ziva”, which translates into “For Ziva”.
Notably, MS Dhoni also co-owns the Chennai-based football club, Chennaiyin FC, who play in the Indian Super League.
The Indian cricketing legend has been seen showcasing his skills with the ball at his feet on several occasions before matches, his inherent love for the sport is no secret to anyone.
Messi is currently still in Argentina, celebrating the World Cup triumph. He is expected to be back with PSG in January to complete the second half of the season with the Ligue 1 team.
