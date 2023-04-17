IPL 2023: Netizens React to RR's Epic Last-Over Win Over Gujarat Titans

Table toppers Rajasthan Royals registered their fourth victory of the season on Sunday, 16 April, as they defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets. With this win, Rajasthan Royals successfully retained the pole position in the IPL 2023 points table. Put to bat first, Gujarat Titans posted a total of 177 runs, which the Royals successfully chased down in 19.2 overs.

Leading the Titans’ batting side, Shubman Gill scored 45 runs, but missed out on a half-century as Sandeep Sharma got the better of him. David Miller, too, missed his half-century narrowly, but looked impressive in his 30-ball 46.