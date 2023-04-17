IPL 2023: Netizens React to RR's Epic Last-Over Win Over Gujarat Titans
IPL 2023: Shimron Hetmyer & Sanju Samson helped Rajasthan Royals chase a 178-run target down against Gujarat Titans.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Table toppers Rajasthan Royals registered their fourth victory of the season on Sunday, 16 April, as they defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets. With this win, Rajasthan Royals successfully retained the pole position in the IPL 2023 points table. Put to bat first, Gujarat Titans posted a total of 177 runs, which the Royals successfully chased down in 19.2 overs.
Leading the Titans’ batting side, Shubman Gill scored 45 runs, but missed out on a half-century as Sandeep Sharma got the better of him. David Miller, too, missed his half-century narrowly, but looked impressive in his 30-ball 46.
For Rajasthan Royals, skipper Sanju Samson scored a brilliant half-century, whilst the showstopper was Shimron Hetmyer, scoring 56 runs off just 26 deliveries, with 2 fours and 5 sixes. With cameos from Dhruv Jurel and Ravichandran Ashwin, Rajasthan got over the line with four balls to spare.
This is how netizens reacted on this thrilling match on Twitter:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and sports-buzz
Topics: Rajasthan Royals Shimron Hetmyer GT vs RR
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.