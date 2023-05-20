IPL 2023: Twitter Reacts as Rajasthan's Dhruv Jurel's Six Knocks Punjab Out

Rajasthan Royals won their contest against Punjab Kings on Friday by 4 wickets, to push the latter out of the race for IPL 2023 playoffs. Punjab set a target of 188 runs, which Rajasthan chased down, thanks to a wonderful show their batters with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Paddikal both scoring half centuries.

With this victory, Rajasthan’s total points have increased to 14 for the season and they have moved up to fifth in the IPL 2023 points table, staying in contention in the race for the playoffs.

RR's top order batters Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century each while Shimron Hetmyer scored quick 46 runs off 28 balls. Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel aced their finishing role and pulled off the victory for Rajasthan. 9 runs needed off the last 6 deliveries as Dhruv Jurel and Trent Boult were at the crease. Four runs came off the first three deliveries before Jurel smashed Rahul Chahar for a six to close out the victory.

The loss means Punjab Kings have now played their last match of the tournament and are now officially out of it as they lost the chance to make it to the playoffs.