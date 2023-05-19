ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RR Beat PBKS

IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
IPL
3 min read
IPL 2023 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RR Beat PBKS
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Rajasthan Royals kept their slender hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2023 playoffs alive, and subsequently, called curtains to Punjab Kings’ campaign, courtesy of a four-wicket triumph in match 66, which was contested at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

IPL 2023 Points Table after Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings.

(Photo: The Quint)

With only four league-stage games left to be played, six teams are battling for three available slots in the top four. Let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams, after RR defeated PBKS:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Gujarat Titans

Already through to Qualifier 1.

2. Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2023: A win against Delhi Capitals could ensure a place in Qualifier 1 for Chennai Super Kings

(Photo: BCCI)

Also Read

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Win by 4 Wickets to Stay in Playoffs Race, Knock Punjab Out

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Win by 4 Wickets to Stay in Playoffs Race, Knock Punjab Out

Remaining Fixture: Delhi Capitals (20 May)

Qualification Scenarios:

  • If they win – Guaranteed playoffs berth; will also result in a Qualifier 1 place if Lucknow Super Giants don't beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a huge margin.

  • If they lose – Either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Mumbai Indians must lose their last match. Alternatively, Kolkata must beat Lucknow by a big margin.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Lucknow Super Giants

Remaining Fixture: Kolkata Knight Riders (20 May)

Qualification Scenarios:

  • If they win – Top 4 guaranteed, whilst they could also feature in Qualifier 1.

  • If they lose – RCB or MI must lose their last match.

4. Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2023: By beating Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore have taken a significant stride towards the playoffs.

(Photo: BCCI)

Remaining Fixture: Gujarat Titans (21 May)

Qualification Scenarios:

  • If they win – Between Mumbai, Chennai and Lucknow, one team must lose their last match.

  • If they lose – Firstly, they mustn't lose by a big margin, to remain ahead of Rajasthan on NRR. To add to that, Mumbai must lose their last match, and Kolkata must not beat Lucknow by a big margin.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Buttler Records Most Number of Ducks in IPL 2023, Netizens React

IPL 2023: Buttler Records Most Number of Ducks in IPL 2023, Netizens React
ADVERTISEMENT

5. Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: Having done their part to stay alive, Rajasthan Royals will now have to rely on RCB, MI and KKR for survival.

(Photo: BCCI)

Remaining Fixture: All 14 matches played.

Qualification Scenario

  • Three conditions need to be fulfilled – RCB must lose against Gujarat by a significant margin, Mumbai must not win against Hyderabad, and even in Kolkata beat Lucknow, the margin must be slender.

6. Mumbai Indians

Remaining Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad (21 May)

Qualification Scenarios:

  • If they win – One of Chennai, Lucknow and Bangalore must lose their last match.

  • If they lose – Elimination.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Kolkata Knight Riders

Remaining Fixture: Lucknow Super Giants (20 May)

Qualification Scenario

  • If they win – They not only need a victory, but the winning margin must also be gigantic. In case that happens, Mumbai and Bangalore must lose their last games by considerable margins.

  • If they lose – Elimination.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Kohli Silences Critics With Ton, Says ‘Don’t Care About Opinions'

IPL 2023: Kohli Silences Critics With Ton, Says ‘Don’t Care About Opinions'
ADVERTISEMENT

8, 9, 10: Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad & Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings have joined Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals on the list of teams who have already been knocked out.

Better luck next time!

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×