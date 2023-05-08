IPL 2023: Sandeep’s No Ball Helps SRH Pull Off Vital Win Over RR, Netizens React

Following some last-ball drama in the IPL 2023 match on Sunday night, Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed a four wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Royals posted a target of 215 runs with half centuries from Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson and the equation of Hyderabad's chase eventually came down to 5 needed off the last ball with Abdul Samad on strike. Sandeep Sharma thought he'd got him out on the last ball and the home team broke into celebration when the umpire raised his arm to indicate that it was a no ball.

The delivery had to be bowled again by Sandeep Sharma with Hyderabad now requiring 4 runs to win and this time, Samad didn’t lose the chance and directly sent the ball out into the stands to help his team claim their fourth victory of the season.