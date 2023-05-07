IPL 2023: Buttler, Samson Smash Fifties as Rajasthan Post 214/2 vs Hyderabad

The young left-handed batter had luck on his side -- edges landing short of fine leg and missing the stumps. Jaiswal got a top-edge going for four off Jansen and hammered a drive through backward point for another boundary, before guiding a short ball straight to short third man. Samson began with a late cut off T. Natarajan and cut off Mayank Markande for two fours, before smacking the latter for back-to-back sixes down the ground and extra cover. Buttler ended the 21-run over by pulling over mid-wicket for a flat six, before muscling a six and four down the ground off Abhishek Sharma.

Buttler then placed a drive through long-off against debutant Vivrant Sharma, followed by flicking off Jansen to collect a brace of fours to reach his fifty in 32 balls. Buttler and Samson took a six each off Markande before the former brought out the drive and late-cut against Jansen for back-to-back fours.

Markande came for further attack when Buttler muscled a six down the ground while Samson danced down the pitch to smash another maximum. Buttler's onslaught continued when he carted Bhuvneshwar thrice through off-side for boundaries, followed by Samson getting his fifty in 33 balls. But in a bid to flick off Bhuvneshwar after shuffling across in the 19th over, Buttler was trapped plumb lbw with a low yorker on review, falling five runs short of his century.

Samson brought up Rajasthan's 200 with a ramp off a Natarajan yorker going over the keeper for four. He ended the innings with a gigantic thump over long-on for six and cutting past third man for four, as 17 runs came off the final over.