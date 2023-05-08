IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After SRH beat RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad clinched a last-ball victory over Rajasthan Royals by four wickets ball on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match ended on a dramatic note as Hyderabad required 5 runs off the last ball and Rajasthan almost won it when Samad was caught. However, the delivery was declared a no-ball by the umpire, and the following ball was hit for a six by Samad as Hyderabad picked two vital points.
The match only resulted in a change in the positioning and points tally of Sunrisers Hyderabad. They now have 8 points and have moved back up to the ninth spot in the IPL standings.
Gujarat Titans continue to maintain dominance in the IPL 2023 Points Table and courtesy their win against Lucknow Super Giants earlier on Sunday, the team now has 16 points and has become the first team in IPL 2023 to reach that mark.
They are followed by Chennai Super Kings with 13 points and Lucknow Super Giants at 11 points. Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings all have 10 points each.
Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have grabbed the last3 spots with 8 points each.
IPL 2023 Points Table
1. Gujarat Titans (16 points)
2. Chennai Super Kings (13 points)
3. Lucknow Super Giants (10 points)
4. Rajasthan Royals (10 points)
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points)
6. Mumbai Indians (10 points)
7. Punjab Kings (10 points)
8. Kolkata Knight Riders (10 points)
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points)
10. Delhi Capitals (10 points)
IPL 2023 Orange Cap
Faf Du Plessis continues to hold the Orange Cap standings and maintains his position as the leading run-scorer of IPL 2023. However, there have been significant changes in the other spots in the orange cap list. While the first spot continues to remain with Faf, Yashasvi Jaiswal has advanced to the second spot with 477 runs, replacing Devon Conway. Shubman Gill has also entered the top 5 now, after his knock of 94* against LSG, as he occupies the third spot with 469 runs. Conway has moved down to the fourth spot with 458 runs while Virat Kohli occupies the fifth position with 419 runs.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
The Purple Cap for IPL 2023 has now moved to Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami, who has grabbed 19 wickets in the tournament so far at an economy rate of 7.23.
Another Titans’ star bowler, Rashid Khan, follows Shami with an equal number of wickets but an economy rate of 8.09. Tushar Deshpande, the previous cap holder also has 19 wickets but the economy of 10.33 is keeping him down the order. Piyush Chawla and Yuzvendra Chahal occupy the fourth and fifth spots with 17 wickets each and an economy of 7.17 and 8.08 respectively.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)