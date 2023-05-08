IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After SRH beat RR

The match only resulted in a change in the positioning and points tally of Sunrisers Hyderabad. They now have 8 points and have moved back up to the ninth spot in the IPL standings.

Gujarat Titans continue to maintain dominance in the IPL 2023 Points Table and courtesy their win against Lucknow Super Giants earlier on Sunday, the team now has 16 points and has become the first team in IPL 2023 to reach that mark.

They are followed by Chennai Super Kings with 13 points and Lucknow Super Giants at 11 points. Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings all have 10 points each.

Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have grabbed the last3 spots with 8 points each.

IPL 2023 Points Table

1. Gujarat Titans (16 points)

2. Chennai Super Kings (13 points)

3. Lucknow Super Giants (10 points)

4. Rajasthan Royals (10 points)

5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points)

6. Mumbai Indians (10 points)

7. Punjab Kings (10 points)

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (10 points)

9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points)

10. Delhi Capitals (10 points)