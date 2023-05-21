ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Lucknow Hold Nerve in Last-Ball Thriller Against KKR, Netizens React

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants qualified for IPL 2023 playoffs after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
IPL 2023: Lucknow Hold Nerve in Last-Ball Thriller Against KKR, Netizens React
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Lucknow Super Giants secured their spot in the IPL 2023 playoffs by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-ball thriller. Choosing to bowl first, Lucknow scored 176/8, thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s half-century after the top-order crumbled against Kolkata's bowling attack.

Coming to Lucknow’s rescue, Pooran scored 58 runs off 30 balls, with 4 fours and 5 sixes. Chasing 177 runs, Kolkata’s opener Jason Roy played a crucial quick knock of 45 off just 28 balls, but narrowly missed out on a half-century.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Rinku’s Heroics in Vain, as Lucknow Trump Kolkata En Route to Playoffs

IPL 2023: Rinku’s Heroics in Vain, as Lucknow Trump Kolkata En Route to Playoffs
ADVERTISEMENT
Though KKR's middle-order hardly offered a fight, Rinku Sharma kept the hosts alive till the last breath, with his fantastic knock of 67 runs from only 33 balls, with 6 fours and 4 sixes.

However, it proved to be inadequate, as Kolkata suffered a one-run defeat, with the Super Giants confirming advancement into the next round.

Here's how netizens are celebrating Lucknow's entry into the IPL 2023 playoffs:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and sports-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×