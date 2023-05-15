IPL 2023: KKR Breach Chennai's Chepauk Fortress, Twitter Hails Rinku and Rana

Chennai Super Kings lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets on Sunday, 14 May, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Deciding to bat first, MS Dhoni's team could only manage to put up a score of 144/6 on the boardm which was chased down by Kolkata in 18.3 overs.
It was a bitter defeat for Chennai, as they suffered a loss in Chepauk after two consecutive triumphs. Morever, a victory here would have taken them to the top spot in the IPL 2023 Points table.
Chennai's batters had a rare bad day, struggling to tackle Kolkata's three-pronged spin attack. Shivam Dube was the highest run-scorer for the hosts, managing to remain unbeaten on 48 runs.
Though they had a good start, Chennai’s bowling unit lost their momentum when as Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh developed a steady partnership. Both batters scored half-centuries, thereby cementing Kolkata’s first victory in Chepauk since the 2012 final.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Kolkata's win:
