ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: ‘I Got Goosebumps’, Andre Russell All Praise for Rinku Singh

IPL 2023: Andre Russell applauds Rinku Singh after the latter pulled off the victory for Kolkata at the last ball

IANS
Published
IPL
2 min read
IPL 2023: ‘I Got Goosebumps’, Andre Russell All Praise for Rinku Singh
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Andre Russell expressed that the fearless batting displayed by Rinku Singh has helped alleviate the pressure as the duo sealed a thrilling victory against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens.

Chasing 180, Kolkata needed 26 needed in two overs, Russell delivered big time smashing Sam Curran for 3 sixes in the 19th over to bring down the equation to just 7 of the last 6 balls.

PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh held his nerves and created immense pressure as Russell was run out in the penultimate ball trying to sneak in a cheeky signal. With 2 needed off the final ball, Rinku found the fine-leg boundary and pulled off the nail-biter with a five-wicket victory.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Russell's Pyrotechnics, Rinku's Last-Ball Four Help KKR Trump Punjab

IPL 2023: Russell's Pyrotechnics, Rinku's Last-Ball Four Help KKR Trump Punjab

Rinku Singh during KKR vs PBKS

photo: BCCI

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wanted to finish the game off, but we have a finisher this year in Rinku. He had told me what if the ball beats you, should we go for the run? I said for sure, I have faith in him to finish it off the last ball," Russell said after collecting the Player of the Match award.

"I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he's been doing. I have company at the back end, he soaks the pressure off and he's been here for years now, a really hard-working guy. He's very funny outside the field, I try to stay as close to him while we are training," he added.

Rinku Singh celebrates after beating Punjab Kings on Monday

photo: BCCI

ADVERTISEMENT

With the win, the KKR go fifth in the table to keep their chances for a playoff spot in their own hands. KKR will next host Rajasthan Royals on Thursday and will be looking to keep the winning momentum going as the league stage of the IPL nears its conclusion.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×