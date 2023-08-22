Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa beat world number 3 Grandmaster (GM) Fabiano Caruana by 3.5-2.5 in the semifinal tie-break games played at Baku, Azerbaijan and, and will now battle it out against world number 1 and former world champion, Magnus Carlsen, for the title.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated him for entering the FIDE Chess World Cup final.

"18-year-old Praggnanandhaa's outstanding performance in reaching the finals of the Chess World Cup has elevated the country's name. We are all proud of this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to them for this impressive performance at such a young age!" Kejriwal posted on X.