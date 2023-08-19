India's Next-Gen Put Up Stellar Show at Chess World Cup

All eyes will be on the match between 18-year-old Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa (ELO 2707) and American GM Fabiano Caruana (2782) at the ongoing FIDE World Cup at Baku, Azerbaijan.

Whether Praggnanandhaa makes it to the Candidates Tournament - where the winner would challenge the world champion for the world title - is the question that occupies the mind of this game's players and followers.

As per the International Chess Federation or FIDE’s rule, the top three players in the World Cup will qualify for the Candidates Tournament.

And Caruana should be careful because for Praggnanandhaa, giant slaying is not new and he has done that in this tournament as well by defeating far more higher-rated players, including US GM Hikaru Nakamura, world No. 2 by rating.