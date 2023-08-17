D Gukesh’s dream run in the 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup came to a conclusion on Wednesday, 16 August, as the number one ranked Indian Grandmaster suffered a defeat against Magnus Carlsen.

Having beaten Gukesh with black pieces in the first game, the five-time World Champion drew the second game to win the tie 1.5-0.5. He will now be facing Azerbaijan’s Nijat Abasov in the semi-finals.

Abasov, who has had an exemplary run in this competition so far, got the better of another Indian GM in Vidit Gujrathi, in his quarter-final match. The first game saw Vidit drawing with white pieces, before Abasov won with white.