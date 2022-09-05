Asia Cup 2022: Twitter Lauds Pakistan’s Belligerence as India Lose by 5 Wickets

However, the Pakistan team management played a masterstroke by sending Mohammad Nawaz to bat at number four. He scored 42 runs in only 20 deliveries, while Mohammad Rizwan played the anchor’s role, scoring 71 runs in 51 deliveries.

Together, the duo accumulated 73 runs for the third-wicket stand. Following their dismissals in quick succession, Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali kept the scoreboard ticking for Pakistan. The latter almost threw his wicket away, but thanks to a dropped catch by Arshdeep Singh, he extended his stay on the crease.

Needing seven runs from the last over, Ali first eased the pressure by hitting a boundary, while though he lost his wicket in the fourth delivery, Iftikhar Ahmed scored a couple in his first delivery to take his team over the line.