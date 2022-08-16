SLC Seeks Rs. 2 Billion From Arjuna Ranatunga for ‘Loss of Reputation'
Sri Lanka Cricket officials have asked Arjuna Ranatunga to pay Rs. 2 billion for 'loss of reputation.'
The battle between the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Arjuna Ranatunga reached a decisive stage, with the SLC administrators seeking Sri Lankan rupees 2 billion from the former captain for making false and derogatory statements.
The SLC said in a statement that they have sent Letters of Demand (LOD) for Rs 2 bn to Ranatunga, the newly-appointed chairman of the National Sports Council.
At an emergency meeting held on Monday, the SLC Executive Committee decided to take legal action against the former World Cup-winning cricket captain after extensively deliberating on the "false, derogatory and distorted statement" made by Ranatunga during a recent media interview.
The Statement said Ranatunga "has spoken with malicious intent, damaging the goodwill and reputation of the SLC and have deliberately made public comments by making false and defamatory accusations against the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket."
Accordingly, Members of the Executive Committee have sent Letters of Demand to Arjuna Ranatunga, claiming Rs. 2 Billion as damages for the loss of reputation that occurred to Sri Lanka Cricket and its officials by the said false and derogatory statement.
