ADVERTISEMENT

SLC Seeks Rs. 2 Billion From Arjuna Ranatunga for ‘Loss of Reputation'

Sri Lanka Cricket officials have asked Arjuna Ranatunga to pay Rs. 2 billion for 'loss of reputation.'

IANS
Published
Sports
1 min read
SLC Seeks Rs. 2 Billion From Arjuna Ranatunga for ‘Loss of Reputation'
i

The battle between the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and Arjuna Ranatunga reached a decisive stage, with the SLC administrators seeking Sri Lankan rupees 2 billion from the former captain for making false and derogatory statements.

The SLC said in a statement that they have sent Letters of Demand (LOD) for Rs 2 bn to Ranatunga, the newly-appointed chairman of the National Sports Council.

Also Read

Australia Men’s Cricket Team Donate Tour Prize Money to Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka

Australia Men’s Cricket Team Donate Tour Prize Money to Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka
ADVERTISEMENT
At an emergency meeting held on Monday, the SLC Executive Committee decided to take legal action against the former World Cup-winning cricket captain after extensively deliberating on the "false, derogatory and distorted statement" made by Ranatunga during a recent media interview.
Also Read

Paarl Royals Rope in Buttler, Miller, McCoy and Bosch for CSA T20 League

Paarl Royals Rope in Buttler, Miller, McCoy and Bosch for CSA T20 League

The Statement said Ranatunga "has spoken with malicious intent, damaging the goodwill and reputation of the SLC and have deliberately made public comments by making false and defamatory accusations against the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket."

Accordingly, Members of the Executive Committee have sent Letters of Demand to Arjuna Ranatunga, claiming Rs. 2 Billion as damages for the loss of reputation that occurred to Sri Lanka Cricket and its officials by the said false and derogatory statement.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×