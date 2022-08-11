Australia Men’s Cricket Team Donate Tour Prize Money to Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka

"It was very clear to us how much day-to-day life for Sri Lankans is being impacted. When the team saw what was happening it was an easy decision to donate our prize money to UNICEF, who have been in Sri Lanka for more than 50 years supporting the needs of children and families," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The tour of Sri Lanka in June-July 2021 was Australia's first trip to the island nation since 2016. Australia won the T20I series 2-1 before Sri Lanka clinched the ODI series 3-2. The tour ended with the two-match Test series in Galle at 1-1.

Since April this year, Sri Lanka has been in acute economic and social crisis due to daily power cuts, rising fuel prices and massive shortages of basic essentials like food and medicines.