T20 World Cup: Indian Team Unwinds With Getaway Trip to Rottnest Island in Perth

Before they venture into the tough battles in the men's T20 World Cup, the Indian cricket team players unwinded during a getaway trip to Rottnest Island in Perth organised by Tourism Australia.

The team is already facing some serious issues over the injuries of pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar, so the break will help the team relax and get acclimatised to the conditions.

Taking a break from their preparations for the men's T20 World Cup, the team decided to kick back, relax and set off for an island adventure in Rottnest Island in Perth, Western Australia. The men in blue gave the fans a sneak peek into their day off Down Under by releasing some photographs.