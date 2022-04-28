'Pray for Our Muslim Brothers & Sisters in India': German Footballer Mesut Ozil

International football star Mesut Ozil on Thursday, 28 April, condemned the alleged human rights violations being perpetrated against the minority Muslim community in India, calling it "shameful".

The German professional footballer wrote on Twitter, "Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in India. Let's spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world? #BreakTheSilence"