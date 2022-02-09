‘Stop Marginalisation of Muslim Women’: Malala Yousafzai on Hijab Row
The Nobel Peace Prize awardee said that refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is 'horrifying'
Nobel Peace Prize awardee Malala Yousafzai said on Tuesday, 8 February, that it is “horrifying” that Muslim girls are denied entry in schools for wearing a hijab.
The women's rights and education advocate urged the government to stop marginalising Muslim women in India.
She tweeted,
“Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists — for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women.”
Yousafzai, as a school student, had been shot by the Pakistani Taliban over her campaigning for girls' education.
Six students on 1 February, were denied permission to enter a classroom after they refused to remove their hijab at the government Pre-University College in Udupi, Karnataka.
On 31 December 2021 too, the girls had attempted to attend classes wearing their hijabs, but had been told that they could not enter their classrooms with them, and directed to take online classes.
The Karnataka High Court is hearing the petitions filed by a number of Muslim students on the hijab row.
The students have sought the court's directions to the government and the education department not to interfere with their religious and fundamental rights.
The hearing is slated to continue at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.
