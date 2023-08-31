World Champion Neeraj Looking To Repeat Heroics at Diamond League in Zurich

The 2023 Wanda Diamond League will host its 11th competition of the season in Zurich, with World Champion Neeraj Chopra looking to continue his red-hot form.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will also be seen in action.

This will be the third Diamond League event for the defending champion where he sits third in the standings behind Czech Jakub Vadlejch and German Julian Weber. The final will get underway at 12:12 am late on Thursday night.