Medal Winners of Special Olympics Honoured for Their Memorable Performance

Remove Phrases Like ‘Special Olympics’: Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian Gautam Gambhir also congratulated the athletes and encouraged the ones who couldn’t win the medal. He said, “I want to congratulate all the 202 medalists who made the nation proud at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 in Berlin. At the same time, I also congratulate those athletes who did not win, as they represented a population of 140 crore people. In sports, we always talk about statistics and numbers. But as a sportsperson, I know how much effort and dedication is needed to represent a country. All athletes, whether they win or not, put in equal hardwork behind the scenes."

"I believe we need to remove phrases like 'Special Olympics' or 'Para Olympics'. It should just be 'Olympics', because all athletes put in equal hardwork, be it any sport or event. As a former cricketer, I believe our nation will become a real sporting nation only when we celebrate all sports and athletes equally as much as we celebrate cricket and cricketers. I am sure, one day it shall come true,” he added.