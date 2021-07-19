Rich in Talent, India’s Shooting Squad’s Form Augurs Well for Tokyo Olympics

At the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics, one of the closely watched teams, from the Indian perspective, will be the shooting squad. Rich in talent with a good mix of experience and youth, India’s largest ever shooting squad is also well known to be prolific.

Only Rahi Sarnobat (25m pistol), Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle), Sanjeev Rajput (50m Rifle 3 Position) and Mairaj Ahmad Khan have been to the Olympics before while the younger members of the squad have produced some scintillating performances on their way to Tokyo.

At the 2016, Rio Olympics, India’s shooting squad returned home empty handed and the NRAI swung into action after that, building a systematic road map with improved financial assistance. Not only that, the NRAI dug deeper into the physical and mental training aspects of the sport and worked along with former champions, who mentored some very talented young shooters.

The efforts have resulted in the Indian team dominating at World Cups in the last couple of years. And as the Tokyo Olympics roll over, the shooters could be the biggest contributors to the Indian medal haul.