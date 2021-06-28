Rahi Sarnobat Wins Gold in 25m Pistol Event at World Cup

In the qualification round of the women's 50m 3-position rifle event, India's Tejaswin Sawant shot 1168 out of 1200.

The 50m 3-position rifle competition is considered to be the most gruelling event. The competitors have to shoot 40 shots each in kneeling, prone and standing, in that order.

Tejaswin shot 390 out of 400 in the kneeling position and scored 397 in prone. In standing position, she could only manage 381 for an aggregate total of 1168.

Anjum Moudgil, the second Indian shooter in the event, shot 1162. She had a series of 389 in kneeling, 391 in prone and 382 in standing.

With average scores, Tejaswin and Anjum might not make the cut for the final in women's 50m 3-position competition.