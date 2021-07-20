Olympics 2021: What Happens If an Athlete Tests Positive For COVID-19?

The Games Organising Committee on Sunday, 18 July, announced that three athletes, two of them staying at the Olympic Village, have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 10 cases were reported on that day which included five games-concerned personnel, a contractor, and a journalist, according to the COVID-19 Positive Case List uploaded by the Organising Committee.

This brings the total number of Games-related coronavirus cases to 55 as per the OC records.

The Tokyo Olympics is being conducted from 23 July to 8 August, almost a year after it was scheduled to happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What will happen if an athlete tests positive? Will they be disqualified? Is it mandatory for the participants to be vaccinated? Here’s everything we know.