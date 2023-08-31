Mirabai Chanu to Only Participate in the Weigh-in at the World Championships

The 2022 Commonwealth champion, who takes part in the 49 kg category, took the decision in an effort to ensure she remains injury-free as the Asian Games will be starting soon after the World Championships. The intercontinental tournament will take place in Hangzhou, China from 23 September to 8 October, while the World Championships will end on 17 September.

The year had not been very successful for the star Indian weightlifter as she has been struggling to bounce back ever since the Commonwealth Games. She suffered a hip injury last December, forcing her into rehab for 5 months, following which she participated in the Asian Weightlifting Championships which took place in the Republic of Korea from 5-13 May. She ended sixth there and it's the only competition she has taken part in, this year.

India's most successful weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has made her mark in almost all global tournaments by bringing home several medals and accolades. She won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics and a gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022. She is also a former World and Asian Champion. However, she has never been able to win a medal at the Asian Games, as she missed Jakarta 2018 due to an injury.