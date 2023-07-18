Olympic Medallist Mirabai Chanu Urges PM, HM to Restore Peace in Manipur

In a video message, the 27-year-old said that due to the ethnic conflict in Manipur, many sports persons could not participate in the training camps and children's studies are also being largely disturbed.

'The clashes that are going on in Manipur have continued for three months now. Peace has not been restored yet. Because of the clashes, many players have not been able to train. Students are not being able to study. Many people have lost their lives. Many homes have been set ablaze. My home is also in Manipur. I am in the US right now, preparing and training for the upcoming World Championships and the Asian Games. I'm not in Manipur, yet I think and worry about when this unrest will end,' she said.

'I want to appeal to our Prime Minister and Home Minister.Please resolve the ongoing tensions soon. Please save the citizens of Manipur. Please restore the peace that existed in Manipur earlier,' she added.

The ace athlete, who was earlier appointed by the Manipur government as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sports, after her performance at the Tokyo Olympics, said that though she is not now in Manipur, but closely observing the everyday affairs of the state.

After Chanu’s video message, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted : “Surely the PM can now at least say something on Manipur.”