Mirabai Chanu All But Qualifies for Paris Olympics, Finishes 3rd in IWF WC

However, the official announcement for the qualification will come after the conclusion of the World Cup when the Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR) will be updated.

Speaking after the competition, Mirabai said, “It feels incredible to come back after an injury. Almost every lift I made today felt clean, clear, and powerful, and I'm leaving this competition feeling strong and confident. The rehabilitation was tough and demanding, but with the support of everyone involved in my rehab and recovery, I pushed through all the complications."

She added, "The journey to get here required relentless dedication and hard work, and I couldn't be happier being back on the ramp - lifting and competing for my country."