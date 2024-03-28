Pranati Nayak: My Paris Olympics Dream Is Shattered, but I Won’t Quit Gymnastics

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak's aspiration of representing her nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics is dwindling. Albeit the dream not been completely shattered, her journey seems fraught with challenges.

Having made her mark at the Tokyo Olympics, Pranati commenced her quest for a spot in Paris at the inaugural World Cup in Cairo, Egypt in February 2024. The 28-year-old clinched the third position in the vault event, achieving a score of 13.620. Notably, she etched her name in history by becoming just the third Indian woman to secure a bronze medal at a FIG World Cup event.

However, her journey encountered a setback in the subsequent World Cup held in Cottbus, Germany, where she could not participate, as the federation did not field a team in that event. She then returned to compete in the Baku leg, albeit facing adversity as she finished in 9th place with scores of 8.300 and 8.233 in her attempts.

Pranati is now focused on her upcoming challenge – the final World Cup event in Doha from 17-20 April. As she prepares for this crucial tournament, Pranati shares her insights and reflections with The Quint, drawing from her experiences thus far.

Here are the excerpts: