CWG 2022: Judoka Shushila Qualifies for Gold Battle, 3 Fight for Bronze
CWG 2022: Judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam will be fighting for gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022
Judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam has assured another medal for India, as she has qualified for the final of the women’s 48kg Judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Having beaten Harriet Bonface and Priscilla Morand in her quarter-final and semi-final match respectively, she will be up against South Africa’s Michaela Whitebooi in the final. The match will take place on August 1 from around 9:30 PM.
Meanwhile, Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini will fight for a bronze medal after losing the men's 66kg semifinal to Scotland's Finlay Allan at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.
Saini, who comfortably sailed into the semis earlier in the day, lost after the Scot performed an 'Ippon' in a match that lasted a little less than two and half minutes.
Ippon is a move in which a contestant throws his opponent to the mat with "considerable force and speed" so that the opponent lands on his back. An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes his opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds, or when an opponent gives up.
The 24-year-old Saini, however, has a chance to earn a podium finish as he will compete in the bronze play-off against Australian Nathan Katz later tonight. The match is expected to start around 11:45 PM.
Vijay Kumar Yadav defeated Scotland's Dylan Munro in Repechage in the men's 60kg category to stay in medal contention. In his bronze medal playoff match, he will be up against Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides.
Suchika Tariyal, who is competing in women’s 57kg category, will also fight for a bronze medal. She defeated Zambia’s Rita Kabinda in her first match, but lost against Canada’s Christa Deguchi in her second match. However, Tariyal qualified for the bronze medal battle by beating Donne Breytenbach in Repechage. In her last hurdle, she will face Mauritius’ Christianne Legentil.
