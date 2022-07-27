Neeraj Chopra Explains Decision To Withdraw From 2022 Commonwealth Games
Neeraj Chopra has explained his decision to withdraw from the 2022 CWG was to avoid further aggravation of injury
A day after withdrawing from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India’s javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra provided an explanation for the decision. Nursing a minor groin strain, Neeraj has stated that he pulled out of the event to avoid further aggravation of injury, following consultation with doctors.
The Olympic gold medallist, who was also supposed to be India’s flag-bearer at the Commonwealth Games, became only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships, last week.
His fourth-round throw of 88.13m earned him second place on the podium, but unfortunately, he also suffered a groin strain in the process. In a statement uploaded on Twitter, Neeraj said “I had been feeling uncomfortable after the pull I felt in my groin during my fourth throw at the World Championships. On having it investigated medically yesterday by a group of doctors here in the US, a minor strain was discovered, and I have been advised to undergo rehabilitation and give it rest for the next few weeks.”
“I have discussed this with my support team and the IOA, AFI, and SAI's CAIMS, and we've collectively decided that keeping my long-term goals in mind, it would be best for me to skip the CWG in order to avoid risking any further aggravation of the injury. Needless to say, I am hurt about not being able to defend my title and missing out on another opportunity to represent the nation,” he further went on to explain.
Onus Lies of Rohit Yadav and Annu Rani in Neeraj’s Absence
The 24-year-old’s withdrawal has undoubtedly jolted the Indian contingent, with Neeraj being arguably the nation’s biggest hope for a medal. Following his 2020 Tokyo Olympics glory, the Haryana-born athlete had won a couple of silver medals in Paavo Nurmi Games and Stockholm Diamond League and also bagged gold in Finland’s Kuortane Games, besides his World Athletics Championships success.
In Neeraj’s absence, India will have four javelin throwers at Birmingham – DP Manu, Rohit Yadav, Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani. Yadav and Rani, both of whom finished inside the top 10 at the World Athletics Championships, will predominantly have the onus of bringing glory in this category.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.