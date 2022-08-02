ADVERTISEMENT

CWG 2022: President Of India, Mary Kom Celebrate Historic Lawn Bowls Gold

India's Lawn Bowls Team win it's 1st CWG medal, the prestigious GOLD in Lawn Bowls by defeating South Africa, 17-10

Prajakta Bhawsar
Updated
Sports Buzz
1 min read
CWG 2022: President Of India, Mary Kom Celebrate Historic Lawn Bowls Gold
i

The women's fours lawn bowls team from India created history on Tuesday by taking home the gold at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. 

The team, comprising Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki, and Nayanmoni Saikia, earned the nation's first lawn bowls medal by beating 2018 silver medallists South Africa. They won the final 17-10.

Nobody will ever forget this moment in Indian sporting history because the nation has never before come this close to winning a medal in this sport.

Also Read

CWG 2022: Indian Women's Lawn Bowls Team Wins Historic Gold Medal

CWG 2022: Indian Women's Lawn Bowls Team Wins Historic Gold Medal
ADVERTISEMENT

President of India - Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Commonwealth Games gold medallist Indian Women's Four - Lawn Bowls Team.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, as well as the sports fraternity was abuzz and started pouring their congratulatory tweets:

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×