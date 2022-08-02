CWG 2022: President Of India, Mary Kom Celebrate Historic Lawn Bowls Gold

The women's fours lawn bowls team from India created history on Tuesday by taking home the gold at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The team, comprising Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Pinki, and Nayanmoni Saikia, earned the nation's first lawn bowls medal by beating 2018 silver medallists South Africa. They won the final 17-10.

Nobody will ever forget this moment in Indian sporting history because the nation has never before come this close to winning a medal in this sport.