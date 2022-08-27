Stunning Comeback for Neeraj Chopra, Wins Gold Medal at Lausanne Diamond League

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra announced his comeback in splendid fashion – by winning the gold medal at the Lausanne Diamond League. Returning from a groin injury that he suffered at the World Athletics Championships, Neeraj secured his second international gold medal of 2022 with a throw of 89.08m.

Since he was coming back from an injury, there were questions on whether the Indian javelin star will be able to find his form back after the injury. However, the Haryana-born athlete quashed all skepticism with his exemplary performance.

Though the 90m mark remains elusive for now, Neeraj was successful in breaching the 89m mark for the first time since the Stockholm event, as his best throw at the Athletics Championships was 88.13m.