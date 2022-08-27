Stunning Comeback for Neeraj Chopra, Wins Gold Medal at Lausanne Diamond League
Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the Lausanne Diamond League with the best throw of 89.08m.
Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra announced his comeback in splendid fashion – by winning the gold medal at the Lausanne Diamond League. Returning from a groin injury that he suffered at the World Athletics Championships, Neeraj secured his second international gold medal of 2022 with a throw of 89.08m.
Since he was coming back from an injury, there were questions on whether the Indian javelin star will be able to find his form back after the injury. However, the Haryana-born athlete quashed all skepticism with his exemplary performance.
Though the 90m mark remains elusive for now, Neeraj was successful in breaching the 89m mark for the first time since the Stockholm event, as his best throw at the Athletics Championships was 88.13m.
With Anderson Peters and Julian Weber not participating in this event, Neeraj was one of the favourites for the gold medal alongside Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch. His first effort saw the Olympic gold medallist register a distance of 89.08, which was enough to secure the goal medal.
Neeraj threw 85.18m in his second attempt and then decided to skip two of his next three throws, with the other being a foul throw. He returned with a figure of 80.04m with his six throw, but by then, the gold medal was only awaiting official confirmation.
Ever since bagging the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the 24-year-old has been consistently breaking his own records. Earlier this year, he secured the gold medal at the Kuortane Games in Finland, while also bagging silver medals at Paavo Nurmi Games, Stockholm Diamond League and the World Athletics Championships.
In the Stockholm Diamond League, he registered his career-best figure of 89.94m, which also happens to be a national record. Neeraj also was India’s solitary medallist at the World Athletics Championships, but he suffered a groin injury at that event, which forced him to withdraw his participation from the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
With this achievement, Neeraj has officially qualified for the Diamond League Finals, which will be held at Zurich on 7-8 September.
