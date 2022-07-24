‘Windy Conditions, Poor Warm-Up’: What Neeraj Chopra Said After Winning Silver

The 24-year old Indian, who made the cut for the Oregon 2022 men's javelin throw final courtesy an 88.39m mark in the qualification, made a disappointing start with a foul.

Needing to shatter his personal best and the national record of 89.94m, set at the Stockholm Diamond League last month, for a shot at gold, Neeraj posted 82.39m and 86.37m with his second and third attempts, respectively. However, he was still short of a medal position after the third series of throws.

"In the first three throws, I did not feel good. My warm-up was not good. I felt something in my groin during the throw but I think it is okay," the Indian ace said.

The star athlete also mentioned that the windy conditions were challenging and he learnt from it.