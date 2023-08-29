National Sports Day in India is celebrated every year on 29 August to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand - the legendary hockey champion.
The day is also observed to appreciate and honour the athletes of the country who have been rewarded with prestigious laurels for their wonderful contributions in different sports.
In addition to encouraging people to choose sports as career, the main goal of National Sports Day celebrations is to raise public knowledge of the advantages of sports, sportsmanship, and teamwork.
Let us read about National Sports Day 2023 wishes, quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, and more.
Happy National Sports Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status
On this National Sports Day 2023, I wish you lots of happiness, prosperity, and enthusiasm to play the sports as good as you always do. Happy National Sports Day 2023.
Gold medals won by athletes do not just contain gold but they are proof of the hard work and dedication of the winners. Happy National Sports Day to you.
You can improve your physical and mental health by participating in sports. It is an effective method to stay fit and healthy. National Sports Day 2023 wishes to everyone!
National Sports Day is the best day to start physical activity if you are not into it. Take inspiration from famous athletes and start your journey to stay active. Happy National Sports Day 2023 to you.
One man practicing sportsmanship is far better than 50 preaching it.[Knute Rockne].
An athlete cannot run with money in his pockets. He must run with hope in his heart and dreams in his head. [Emil Zatopek].
The hardest skill to acquire in this sport is the one where you compete all out, give it all you have, and you are still getting beat no matter what you do. When you have the killer instinct to fight through that, it is very special. [Eddie Reese].
Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice. [Bethany Hamilton].
You’ve got to be confident when you’re competing. You’ve got to be a beast. [Gabby Douglas].
The five S’s of sports training are: stamina, speed, strength, skill, and spirit; but the greatest of these is spirit. [Ken Doherty].
