National Sports Day in India is celebrated every year on 29 August to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand - the legendary hockey champion.

The day is also observed to appreciate and honour the athletes of the country who have been rewarded with prestigious laurels for their wonderful contributions in different sports.

In addition to encouraging people to choose sports as career, the main goal of National Sports Day celebrations is to raise public knowledge of the advantages of sports, sportsmanship, and teamwork.

