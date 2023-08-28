National Sports Day in India is celebrated every year on 29 August to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand - the legendary hockey champion. The day is also observed to appreciate and honor the athletes of the country who have been rewarded with prestigious laurels for their wonderful contributions in different sports.
The main idea behind celebrating the National Sports Day is to create awareness among people about the benefits of sports, sportsmanship, teamwork, besides encouraging them to opt sports as career.
In both Indian and international hockey, Major Dhyan Chand was a renowned figure. His contributions were crucial in enabling India to win their first hat-trick of Olympic gold medals at the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Summer Olympics.
When Is National Sports Day 2023 in India?
The National Sports Day in India will be celebrated on Tuesday, 29 August 2023.
What Is the Theme of National Sports Day 2023 in India?
The theme of National Sports Day 2023 is not known yet. However, people can celebrate the day using #NationalSportsDay on social media posts.
National Sports Day 2023 History and Significance
The National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the Major Dhyan Chand - one of the greatest hockey players India has raised. During his entire career from 1926 to 1948, Dhyan Chand has represented India in 185 matches, and scored more than 400 goals.
Dhyan Chand started his hockey career with the regimental team of the British Indian Army. Dhyan Singh, who spent the majority of the day performing regimental duties, practised hockey at night in the moonlight, which is how he came to be known as Dhyan Chand (In Hindi, Chand means 'Moon'.
India celebrated its first ever National Sports Day on on 29 August 2012. The significance of National Sports Day is to encourage people to make sports an integral part of their day to day lives to stay fit and healthy.
According to olympics.com, "The Dhyan Chand award is the latest with the first recipients, Shahuraj Birajdar (boxing), Ashok Diwan (hockey) and Aparna Ghosh (basketball), receiving their awards in 2002."
National Sports Day 2023 Activities: How Is It Celebrated?
On the occasion of National Sports Day in India, different athletes are awarded with the prestigious National Sports Awards including Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (previously named as Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award) , Dronacharya Award, Arjuna Award, and more.
People celebrate the day by participating in different sports competitions, held under Fit India and Khelo India campaigns. Schools, colleges, and others who wish to register themselves for participating in the National Sports Day 2023, must click here.
