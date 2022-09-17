MotoGP Likely To Have Its India Debut in 2023, Buddh Circuit Could Be the Venue

"India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world. Everyone has a connect with bikes. It has aspirational value. MotoGP is one of the most watched sporting events," Nath told PTI.

"We have taken all the precautionary steps for the India round. We ave taken all the steps to ensure we can race in India for a long period. We are looking at a winter round for India next year." Akbar Ebrahim, president of Indian motorsports federation FMSCI, welcomed the development.

"I had mentioned in our AGM recently that talks were on between both the parties and we have been kept in the loop. I have also had a meeting with the race promoters. They know what they are doing and what is needed to pull off an event of this scale.

"I hope the master agreement between Dorna and Fairstreet is signed soon and then we can move on to track homologation and the organisation of the race. The support of the government will be key here," said Ebrahim.