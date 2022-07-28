Four-Time Formula One World Champion Sebastian Vettel Announces Retirement
Prior to the announcement, the German had spent the entirety of his F1 career without a social media presence.
Four-time Formula One world champion, Sebastian Vettel, has announced that he would retire from the sport at the end of the 2022 season on Thursday, 28 July.
Taking to Instagram, Vettel said, “I hereby announce my retirement from Formula One at the end of the 2022 season.”
The announcement comes a day after the driver for Aston Martin-Aramco Cognizant F1 team joined the social media site on Wednesday evening. Prior to the announcement, the German had spent the entirety of his F1 career without an online presence.
Vettel joined the Aston Martin outfit at the start of 2021 after leaving Ferrari, where he had driven since 2015 but failed. Vettel became Formula One’s youngest world champion at 23 years and 134 days old after winning the championship in 2010 with Red Bull Racing. His career at Red Bull Racing saw Vettel win four consecutive drivers championships.
Till date, Vettel gathered 53 career wins – 38 with Red Bull and 14 with Ferrari – and 122 podiums, with his debut win at the 2008 Italian Grand Prix with Toro Rosso.
