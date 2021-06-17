Yuvraj Talks Ferrari, Motorsport & His New Partnership With Puma
Yuvraj talks about his 10 year collaboration with Puma and his new role as the brand’s face for motorsports in India
Indian cricket hero Yuvraj Singh may still spend most of his days following cricket but as it turns out, the 39-year-old has two other loves that he’s managed to merge together in his new collaboration with sports brand Puma.
Yuvraj is now the face of Puma motorsport in India and the deal not only helps him extend his 10-year relationship with the brand but also work on his love for fashion and fast cars.
‘I’ve always been a very fashionable person and I’ve always wanted to create a brand of my own. Since my early days of cricket, I was always into fashion brands and hopefully in the future you may see me release a fashion label as well,’ Yuvraj told The Quint.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.