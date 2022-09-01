Motherhood or Career Is a 'Massive Decision' for Female Athletes: Anjum Chopra

One of the greatest sportspersons of all time, Serena Williams, drew focus on a vital part of a female athlete's career that's not acknowledged or spoken of much – the choice they have to make between excelling in their sporting career or taking a break to fulfill their wish to become a mother.

While announcing her decision to retire in an editorial in Vogue magazine, Serena said she wanted to focus on her family and try to have a second child – a choice she said she 'never thought' she would have to make. "If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family," she wrote.

This simple statement from the greatest ever female sportsperson resonated with many across the world and helped draw focus on the big choice that almost every single female sportsperson has to make in their careers.