Watch: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Rubbishes Media Reports About Personal Life

The boxer said that she and her partner Nabanit Goswami were in a relationship but that it had ended a few months before the Tokyo Olympics. She also added that they never lived like a married couple.

The boxer, who said that they had signed a paper, noted that there was nothing about it being a court marriage and that they had also decided to destroy the certificate.

Lovlina shared her side of the story in a video post on Facebook and requested that the matter be dropped.

She also pointed out that it was due to the negligence of media and court officials that the story got published in a severe 'miscalculated way,' which had created misunderstandings between both of their families.

Just last week, Lovlina along with reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, Nitu, and Jaismine booked their spots in the Indian boxing contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.