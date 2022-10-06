Dabang Delhi Confident About Defending Title as PKL Season 9 Starts on 7 October
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9: Fans will return to the stadiums after a gap of three years.
The defending champions, Dabang Delhi KC are all set to take on the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 2 winners U Mumba to kick off Season 9 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Friday, 7 October.
This edition, which will be conducted in three venues - Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, marks a special occasion as fans will be welcomed back to the stadium with open arms after a gap of three years.
Expressing his excitement for the season, Dabang Delhi KC's captain Naveen Kumar said, "We are the Defending Champions so we are confident that we will perform well in this season as well.
"I used to play for the team earlier as a player and now I will still play for the team as a captain. I will have to take our team forward. A person gets stronger with responsibility so I will keep my responsibilities in mind and play well this season," he further added.
Meanwhile, the home team, Bengaluru Bulls' skipper Mahender Singh spoke about the inclusion of star raider Vikash Kandola in his team. "Vikash is a good raider and he has performed in the previous seasons of vivo Pro Kabaddi League. We have a lot of expectations from him. I hope that he plays well this season and helps us win many matches," he said.
Fans to Return to the Stadiums
Speaking about PKL season 9 opening doors to fans and the key aspects behind the growth of the league, Anupam Goswami, the League Commissioner of Pro Kabaddi League said, "Fans and the spectators are at the heart of any sport and we will look to set new benchmarks for in-stadia fan activities this season. The main focus of the League has been the fans and there is no success in sport without succeeding with the fans."
The blockbuster opening day will witness more action post the Dabang Delhi KC-U Mumba game, as Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will resume their rivalry in the southern derby in the second match and the Jaipur Pink Panthers will have an edge-of-the-seat contest with U.P. Yoddhas in the last match of the day.
