Dabang Delhi Confident About Defending Title as PKL Season 9 Starts on 7 October

Fans to Return to the Stadiums

Speaking about PKL season 9 opening doors to fans and the key aspects behind the growth of the league, Anupam Goswami, the League Commissioner of Pro Kabaddi League said, "Fans and the spectators are at the heart of any sport and we will look to set new benchmarks for in-stadia fan activities this season. The main focus of the League has been the fans and there is no success in sport without succeeding with the fans."

The blockbuster opening day will witness more action post the Dabang Delhi KC-U Mumba game, as Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will resume their rivalry in the southern derby in the second match and the Jaipur Pink Panthers will have an edge-of-the-seat contest with U.P. Yoddhas in the last match of the day.