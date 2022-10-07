PKL 9: Rahul Chaudhari Eager to ‘Prove Everyone Wrong’ After National Games Gold

Being the only team who bid for him, Jaipur Pink Panthers signed the raider for only his base price of INR 10 lakhs.

Yet, even before the start of the season, the other 11 teams might have already started regretting their decision of letting the raider go for cheap, as Chaudhari was seen at his best once again in the recently concluded 36th National Games.

Not only did not Bijnor-born player lead his state, Uttar Pradesh, to a gold medal, but he also played a highly influential role in the final by inflicting an all out and picking up a bonus point in the dying stages of the game.