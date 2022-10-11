Aslam Inamdar & Mohit Goyat – The Kabaddi Duo Launching Raids Against Adversity

Aslam, who Mohit referred to as the most talkative member and the biggest prankster of the team, would not face any hindrances in his Kabaddi journey from his family. However, knowing well the financial situation of the family, his elder brother would rather have Aslam study.

“My family was supportive, except that my brother was very concerned about my future. When he would see me playing, he would take me out of the field and put me to study. However, that did not stop me. I would practice daily, would not miss a session,” he recollects.

Mohit sported a smile, as in this one aspect, his story is not in synchronization with his partner’s. “Mine was a bit different because I was not as focused in the initial days and used to skip practice. My family always encouraged me to stop being irregular, and since then, they have always been supportive,” he informs.