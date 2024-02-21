Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live: How To Watch Pro Kabaddi League Match

Having qualified for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 playoffs, Haryana Steelers will be aiming to continue their brilliant run when they take on Bengaluru Bulls on Wednesday, February 21. The PKL season 10 fixture between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls is scheduled to be played at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium in Panchkula. With 70 points from 21 games, Haryana Steelers now find themselves at the fifth spot in the PKL season 10 standings. In their last match, Haryana Steelers conceded a 36-51 defeat at the hands of Puneri Paltan. Overall, the Haryana Steelers have succeeded in registering 13 wins so far this season.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls have been eliminated from the playoffs and they currently occupy the ninth spot on the points table. Bengaluru Bulls have so far collected 48 points from 21 games. However, the Bengaluru Bulls, who have only managed to win seven games and lose twelve, will also be playing in their 22nd match of the competition. As a result, they are currently ranked ninth on the points table. Their most recent matchup was a narrow loss to Dabang Delhi.
Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL Match: Live Streaming Details
When will the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be played?
The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be played on Wednesday, February 21.
Where will the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match be played?
The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium in Panchkula.
At what time will the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match begin?
The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will start at 9:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match?
The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised live on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match live streaming?
The Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
What are the Predicted Line-ups for the Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League League game?
Haryana Steelers Likely Line-up: Vinay, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya, Siddharth Desai, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit
Bengaluru Bulls Likely Line-up: Surjeet Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sushil, Rashith, Akshit, Saurabh Nandal, Ran Singh
