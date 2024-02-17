ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Jaipur Pink Panthers Lead by 87 Points; All Standings

PKL 2023 Points Table: Haryana Steelers wins and reaches spot 4. Check All standings here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 kicked off from 2 December 2023. The PKL 2023 is now in action, with 12 teams competing, including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are currently leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 87 points. Out of 21 matches played so far, they won 16, lost 2, and 3 games ended in a draw. Puneri Paltan are closely following behind them with 86 points. Dabang Delhi KC is at third position in the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 74 points.

Let us check out the latest and updated PKL 2023 Points Table below today on 17 February 2024.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Jaipur Pink Panthers21153387
2Puneri Paltan20152386
3Dabang Delhi KC21126374
4Haryana Steelers20136170
5Patna Pirates22118368
6Gujarat Giants20128065
7Bengal Warriors21910255
8Bengaluru Bulls20711248
9Tamil Thalaivas21813046
10U Mumba21613242
11UP Yoddhas19415129
12Telugu Titans20218017
0

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Matches Today

On 17 February 2024, the PKL 2023 matches played were Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, and U.P Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants.

You can watch live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Season 10 on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The live telecast is available on the Star Sports Network channel on TV.
ADVERTISEMENT

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Playoffs

Six teams including Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, and Gujarat Giants have qualified for the Pro Kabaddi 2024 Playoff matches.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Which Team is at the Top of PKL 2023 Points Table?

Jaipur Pink Panthers is currently leading the Pro Kabaddi Points Table with 87 points.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and kabaddi

Topics:  Kabaddi   Pro Kabaddi League   Pro Kabaddi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×