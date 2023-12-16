Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings; Bengal Warriors at Top

PKL Points Table 2023: Updated standings, rankings, and latest details.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Kabaddi
1 min read
PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings; Bengal Warriors at Top
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is underway. A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are participating in the PKL 2023.

Bengal Warriors are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 18 points. Out of all the 4 matches played, they won 3, and 1 ended in draw. Gujarat Giants are at second position in the standings table. They won 3 and lost 2 matches played till date. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table as they didn't win any match out of all the 4 games played.

Also Read

PKL 10: Tamil Thalaivas Pull Off Stunning Victory Against Telugu Titans

PKL 10: Tamil Thalaivas Pull Off Stunning Victory Against Telugu Titans
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

PKL 2023 Points Table: Latest Standings and Rankings

Here is the latest PKL 2023 points table, mentioning standings and rankings of all teams.

Pro Kabaddi 2023 Points Table

PositionTeamPlayedWinLossTiePoints
1Bengal Warriors430118
2Gujarat Giants532017
3Haryana Steelers431015
4Bengaluru Bulls624014
5UP Yoddhas422012
6Puneri Paltan321011
7Patna Pirates422011
8U Mumba422011
9Tamil Thalaivas321010
10Jaipur Pink Panthers412110
11Dabang Delhi KC31206
12Telugu Titans40402

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and kabaddi

Topics:  Kabaddi   Pro Kabaddi League   Pro Kabaddi 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×