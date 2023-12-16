PKL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings and Rankings; Bengal Warriors at Top

Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is underway. A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are participating in the PKL 2023.

Bengal Warriors are leading the PKL 2023 Points Table with 18 points. Out of all the 4 matches played, they won 3, and 1 ended in draw. Gujarat Giants are at second position in the standings table. They won 3 and lost 2 matches played till date. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table as they didn't win any match out of all the 4 games played.