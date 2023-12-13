PKL 2023 Points Table: Bengal Warriors at Top; Check All Team Standings Here

The season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League commenced from 2 December 2023. A total of 12 teams including Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba, and UP Yoddhas are playing in the ongoing edition of PKL 2023.

Bengal Warriors surpassed Gujarat Titans, and are now leading the PKL 2023 Points Table. Out of all the 4 matches played, they won 3, and 1 ended in draw. Gujarat Giants have been moved to second position in the standings table. They won 3 and lost 2 matches played till date. Telugu Titans are at the bottom of Pro Kabaddi Points Table.

Let us check out the PKL 2023 points table below to know the standings and rankings of all teams.